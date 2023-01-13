One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

The shooting followed a carjacking in the parking lot of a shopping center and a police pursuit.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday.

The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.

The male suspect got out of the vehicle near Highway 9 and 20th Street Southeast and fled on foot.

There was a "physical altercation" and the suspect was shot, according to investigators.

The suspect died at the scene.

The carjacking victim was not injured.

There were no serious injuries to police officers.

Law enforcement are investigating a deadly police shooting in Lake Stevens on Friday.

Highway 9 was completely closed between 20th Street Southeast and South Lake Stevens Road during the investigation; 20th Street was closed between 91st Avenue Southeast and 99th Avenue Southeast.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is a team of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State Patrol and community members, is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.