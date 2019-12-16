LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A vigil organized by community members looked to send a message of peace Sunday night after rumors spread about a hate group meeting at a Lake Stevens business.

"We really want to make sure not just the city of Lake Stevens understands that hate doesn't belong here, but that our city, our region, our county, our state knows that hate isn't welcome in Lake Stevens," said Anji Jorstad, who helped organize the vigil and was recently elected to Lake Stevens City Council.

Razzals Sports Bar and Grill was vandalized Friday morning, according to Lake Stevens Police. Police say someone spray painted anti-Proud Boy phrases onto the walls of the business after rumors spread the group was gathering at the restaurant.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Proud Boys an "extremist, conservative group," and the Southern Poverty Law Center labels them as a hate group.

Police said the owner of Razzals reported the graffiti.

Razzals did not respond to a request for comment, but a manager with the restaurant said following the incident the business suspended all its social media pages.

There are no suspects in Friday's vandalism, and there are currently no other crimes police are investigating involving the Proud Boys.

Jorstad and others spoke about the importance of community at Sunday night's vigil. State Rep. John Lovick, who represents Lake Stevens, spoke about kindness.

"What gets in their way, and what keeps them from being kind?" questioned Lovick.