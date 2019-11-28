LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Entering its final phases before opening, a new program in Lake Stevens is aiming to be a “gamechanger” for first-time foster kids in Washington State.

The Bridge Receiving Center is just waiting for final permits from the state before opening their home to at least six first-time foster kids who will be able to stay there for 30 days while they get used to their new surroundings.

Dan Hamer from Bridge Receiving Center said the plan is to open the home in January.

The home will service boys (and in some cases girls too) ages 6-10 years old.

“Because there’s a shortage in Washington of licensed foster families, they’ll go a day or two, or one night stays or two night stays. Just bounced around,” Hamer said.

That sends a negative message to a young child who’s just had their life changed in an instant, Hamer said.

“We think the message they get is you're a problem, no one wants you, even if we pay them they don’t want you.”

So for the first 30 days, first-time foster kids could come here -- and not have to worry about where they will sleep.

“Everything here is designed to feel like home – but more of a transition than first placement. Everything is geared as 'you're going somewhere'” Hamer said.

Bridge is also holding a holiday drive where if you feel inclined, you can help one of their kids in need.

“We have an Amazon wish list out there, if you want to select a single item you can do that or you can pick from one of the packs.”

While they’re authorized to house six first-time foster kids now, Hamer said the hope is to expand this program across the state and even the country.

“I know that this is going to be successful, I know the kids that come here are going to have better experience, better placements, less turnover.”

