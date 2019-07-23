LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Lake Stevens Community Food Bank has run out of space.

It's a good problem to have, but leaders say building a new facility will allow them to serve even more families.

Anyone who has a need can visit the food bank without restrictions. That's a plus for a food bank fulfilling such a need in the community. Last year, 623,581 pounds of food were donated, according to food bank leaders.

Doug Warren, president of the food bank, said that last year they helped more than 700 families, and a new space would allow them to help far more.

"Our goal is to have it be more of a shopping experience, so the clients will come in, they'll actually be able to walk through what looks more like a grocery store, pick items off the shelf rather than having to go through the lines they go through now," said Warren.

The food bank is looking to expand soon and is currently raising money for a new facility that hopefully will help clients feel more comfortable.

"Hopefully they'll feel some respect," said Warren. "Right now, when they come to the food bank, they're standing outside waiting to come through so a week like this, when we're going to have 90-degree weather, they're standing out in the sunshine."

The empty plot of land is on 20th Street Southwest in Lake Stevens.

A large fundraising goal chart sits on the land as a reminder to the community of the effort. Already about halfway to their $1.5 million goal, Warren says they'd like to be able to break ground soon.

The project is currently in the permitting phase.

A fundraiser is being held Wednesday, July 24, 5-8 p.m. on the lake at Stitch Road Clubhouse (1031 Stitch Road) in Lake Stevens.

You can also donate online here.