2 teen brothers drown at Lake Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two brothers were killed after they both drowned in Lake Spanaway on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the brothers, 14 and 15 years old, were in the roped-off swim area using a small floatie. Officers were told that the pair were not strong swimmers.

One brother started having trouble swimming, according to officers. The other brother tried calling for help when they both disappeared.

Witnesses were able to point to the area where the teens were last seen in the water, assisting rescue teams.

One brother was found within five minutes of going under, while the other was found about half an hour later. Divers said the visibility in the area was not great, with murky waters and lots of milfoil.