REDMOND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said a recent survival story should serve as a lesson to anyone planning to spend time out on the water this spring and summer: wearing a life jacket is important but sometimes it is not enough.

Scott Thompson snapped on a life jacket and went for an evening paddle on Lake Sammamish last month.

It was windy, and the sun was setting, but Thompson didn't think too much of it. He thought he was prepared until he was in the middle of the lake and a swell toppled his kayak, plunging him into the frigid water.

“My legs were getting very, very numb and the cold temperature of the water was starting to have an effect where I did have to consider (that) I might not make it out of the lake,” Thompson said.

He tried swimming to shore in darkness.By the time he made it to a dock, 30 to 40 minutes later, he was a few degrees from death.

“That was kind of the last bit of energy that I had, I don’t remember much from being on the dock,” Thompson said.

“He was pretty spent, he wasn't even able to yell for help at that point, he was just more making guttural noises trying to draw attention to him,” said Deputy Ben Callahan with the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue Dive Unit.

Thompson's body temperature had dipped to 87.3 degrees, Callahan said.

The Bellevue Coast Guard Auxiliary presented Thompson with a new life jacket, Friday, and a few critical safety tools that could've sped up his rescue. A whistle and strobe light could have alerted people on shore that someone’s life was in danger. The devices are required by law.

“I would say that most people who come out onto the water are actually not prepared,” Callahan said.

The Sheriff's Office said Thompson's story can help others avoid a few common missteps which could mean the difference between life and death.

