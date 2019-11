A pilot was rescued Monday after a small plane crashed in a King County lake.

Witnesses saw a plane with no engine crash in Lake Morton, which is southeast of Covington, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness kayaked out in the lake to rescue the pilot, who is conscious, according to the sheriff’s office.

The plane is sinking in the water, and the county's marine unit responded.

There was reportedly no one else on board when the plane crashed.