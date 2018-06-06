A senior from River Ridge High School has overcome several hardships to earn scholarships for his future.

Jio, who only goes by his first name, will soon be off to Eastern Washington University.

"I was kicked out of the house,” said Jio, “I had to find my own place to live.”

Thanks to his friends, he stayed in school so he could qualify for scholarships for low-income students. That money will cover his tuition this fall.

After sleeping on his friends' couches for several months, Jio moved back in with his mother earlier this school year. But soon, he'll be moving on to new living quarters.

Jio's housing and living expenses will be paid for with a $10,000 scholarship he just received from the Olympia Tumwater Foundation for his work with foster children, special needs students, and other teens considered high-risk.

Jio plans on majoring in social work or sociology. He wants to help others who are in need.

"Every kid should have stability in their life, a place to call home," said Jio.

