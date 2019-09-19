LACEY, Wash. — Kindergarten was not great for Bryson.

He routinely punched classmates, would walk out of class, and had a hard time sitting still, according to his mother Carol.

She said first grade has been much better for Bryson, who has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

“Oh, it’s amazing to see your child grow in just a year,” said Carol.

She credits the Lacey school’s focus on making sensory upgrades around campus.

Seven Oaks Principal Becky Lee said a $5,000 grant enabled them to paint instructions around the playground, guiding students how to let out their energy.

A trail of stickers in the hallway now leads to a special room where students can get extra attention and help preventing outbursts.

“We have to break it down to help them find success in small ways and then transfer those to all the big things,” said Principal Lee.

She has seen improvements in students like Bryson, who can now sit still during first grade lessons.

Bryson’s mother is grateful her son can get help at the public school, in their neighborhood, without having to rely on medication.

She’s glad the school is offering help and understanding, instead of just discipline.

“These things are not punishments anymore,” said Carol, “Now they are realizing it is a disability these kids are having.”