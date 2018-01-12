Trapped in his truck, Cisco Mora thought he was going to die. On November 16, he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a tree off an Interstate 5 exit in Lacey.

Mora yelled for help and repeatedly tried to get out, but eight broken ribs, a broken sternum, and fractured left leg made escape impossible.

“I was just hoping and praying that somebody was going to see me,” said Mora.

An estimated five hours after the crash, Washington State Patrol Trooper Mike Sessions answered Mora’s prayers. Sessions, who had just started his patrol shift, thought he saw something red in a group of trees just off the exit ramp.

“I only saw a little reflection,” said Sessions, who stopped expecting to find an abandoned car.

As he approached the truck, Sessions saw a man waving his arm out the window.

“It threw me off, for sure,” said Sessions.

Paramedics freed Mora from the truck and he was flown to Harborview Medical Center. Mora believes he would be dead if Trooper Sessions did not spot him when he did.

“I felt like somebody was looking over me,” said Mora.

On Friday morning, Sessions visited Mora at Harborview.

“I can’t thank you enough,” Mora told Sessions.

Mora hopes to be released from Harborview in two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.

