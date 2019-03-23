Saint Martin’s University in Lacey is one of the smallest colleges in the state, but it has a distinction that sets it apart from the larger schools. This month it was designated the first “Purple Heart University” in Washington.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart recognized Saint Martin’s for their work supporting veterans, active duty service members, and military families.

The school provides those with military ties additional financial assistance and access to on-campus mental health counseling.

Sergeant Brandon McIlwaine earned two bachelor’s degrees at Saint Martin’s after ending his 10-year Army career. He’s now working on his master’s in accounting.

“You’re trained to be a different person in the military and that can be hard to untrain,” said McIlwaine.

McIlwaine said the school deserves the recognition for helping veterans.

“The Purple Heart is someone who’s wounded or killed in combat,” McIlwaine explained. “A lot of the time you’re having people coming out of the military who need some healing.”

McIlwaine said the staff helped him make sure his military benefits covered his tuition. He also enjoys studying in the Veteran’s Center. It’s a quiet place for students with military ties can use to study. The windows are blocked out for those who are easily distracted, or uncomfortable in public places because of PTSD.

The Veteran’s Center also has information about resources from mental health counseling, to assistance with financial aid forms.

McIlwaine said he's not sure where he'd be without Saint Martin’s but knows he and other veterans are better off because of the school.

More than 100 schools across the country have received the Purple Heart distinction, but Saint Martin’s is the only one in Washington state.