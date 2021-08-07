Washington’s heat wave prompts new protections for outdoor workers

The new rules require employers to offer paid cool-down breaks along with areas for employees to cool down, among other safety measures.

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 on July 8 regarding farmworkers dealing with the impacts from the heat wave.

TUMWATER, Wash. -- Outdoor workers in Washington now have more protection from hot weather after the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) released new rules for employees working outside in extreme heat on Friday.

The new rules were prompted by the extreme heat wave that hit the northwest from June 26 through the 29, with temperatures in some areas reaching 110 degrees.

"The heat experienced in our state this year has reached catastrophic levels. The physical risk to individuals is significant, in particular those whose occupations have them outdoors all day," said Gov. Jay Inslee. "Our state has rules in place to ensure these risks are mitigated, however, the real impacts of climate change have changed conditions since those rules were first written and we are responding."

Under new regulations, when temperatures are at or above 100 degrees, employers must provide shade or other sufficient means for employees to cool down, and ensure workers have a paid cool-down rest period of at least ten minutes every two hours.

When temperatures are at or above 89 degrees, employers must provide water that is cool enough to drink safely, allow and encourage workers to take additional paid preventative cool-down rest, be prepared with a written outdoor heat exposure safety program and provide training to employees. Employers must also respond appropriately to any employee with symptoms of heat related illness.

The new regulations go into effect July 13. Old regulations previously required employers to have outdoor heat safety plans, ready access to at least one quart of drinking water per worker per hour and an appropriate response to workers displaying symptoms of heat-related illness.