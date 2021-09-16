Kroger to hire 2,500 at Washington QFC and Fred Meyer stores

Kroger said the hiring spree is "propelled by steady growth."

SEATTLE — Grocery giant Kroger announced it is hiring 2,500 new employees at QFC and Fred Meyer stores across Puget Sound.

Kroger said in a statement Thursday it was "bringing new associates on board to meet staffing needs throughout Western Washington."

The company is hiring both part-time and full-time employees for a variety of positions, including cashiers, online order fulfillment workers, pharmacy technicians and drivers.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Erik Hovey, head of human resources at QFC.

Kroger plans to fill the positions in stores, pharmacies and distribution centers over the next several months.