Ice arenas in western Washington see more kids enroll in classes, camps amid Kraken success

“Well mostly my future was to be able to plan on the U.S. women’s team,” Chan said. “Some kids in my school play hockey here. Some talk about the Kraken and hockey, I feel like it’s new because it’s the Kraken's second year and not a lot of people know about it.”



As the Seattle Kraken make their first playoff run in the team's two-year history, the team’s success is ushering along the next generation of players.



“We have seen an uptick in our registration, and we will continue to ride that wave – the farther they get in the playoffs the better we do and for many years to come,” former NHL player Jamie Huscroft said.



Huscroft played in the NHL for 14 years and made many playoff appearances in his day. He says there’s truly nothing like post-season hockey.



“You play all year for the playoffs, so when you get to the first round you’re thinking ‘Okay, I’m ready.’ And you don’t even think there’s another level, there is another level,” Huscroft said.



Today he’s the director of operations for Sno-King which runs three ice arena facilities in western Washington.

He says the excitement the Kraken is bringing to the state can be seen in packed classes and camps for kids of all ages.



“My favorite part is I get to be with my teammates, I get to learn a lot more and it’s really cool and fun,” Chan said.



And as the Kraken fight to stay in the playoffs – the next generation is making it clear that hockey is here to stay.