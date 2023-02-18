Seattle's Kraken Bar and Lounge shutting down after 12 years

The small bar has been a treasure for punk rock music lovers and gave several bands their first opportunities to be on stage.

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s most popular punk dive bars is closing down. The owners of the Kraken Bar and Lounge in Seattle's University District said new developers of the property are taking over and want them out next month.

"I've only ever opened a bar. I've never closed one before,” said Daniel Colley, one of the owners of the Kraken Bar and Lounge. “So, this is new territory for us. But we're trying our best"



The small bar has been a treasure for punk rock music lovers for 12 years, giving several bands their first opportunities to be on stage.

"My happy place is standing back here, watching the bands love it and then watching that everyone that came here loving it,” said Colley. “So that's what makes it a community. It's not only one person, we all did this together."



Colley said new property developers are taking over and want them out, which he said is a growing trend that's hurting a city once known for its music roots.

"What would break my heart is to see us kicked out and then the building sit vacant for another five years like I see so many other places happen in Seattle," said Colley.



He says the last couple months have been heart-wrenching. The Kraken is officially set to close on March 4.

But Colley said this isn't the end. He is hoping to find another location within Seattle.

"We're going to take this to the next location guys, it's not over. Don't worry, we're going to keep doing this," said Colley.