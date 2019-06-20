WASHINGTON, USA —

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is urging state residents to take another look at their homeowner insurance policies to be prepared in the event of a wildfire.

Homeowner insurance covers damage from fires, but it's important to check your policy limits to make sure you have enough coverage to replace your possessions and repair or rebuild your property.

Certain valuables like jewelry, fine art and high-end electronics, may have limited coverage under your homeowner policy, so you may want to ask about special coverage for them.

Kreidler said it’s important to inventory your possessions. Use that list to mark down the items you own and their brand and price, which will make filing a claim easier.

Insurers often base homeowner coverage and rates on criteria that includes having fire protection at home.

"As residents go through the important process of reviewing their insurance coverage, it's also a good time to look at the space around their homes and out-buildings to identify and remove dry, highly flammable debris to create a more fire-resistant and defensible perimeter on their property," said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Find state wildfire resources, including status updates, shelter and housing, and statewide updates, here.

