KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Kittitas County deputy was killed and another officer was wounded after a shootout with a suspect Tuesday night.

At 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County.

After a pursuit, the suspect's vehicle came to a stop at the end of Pierce Street. The driver got out of the vehicle and fired at the deputy and officer, who returned fire.

A witness said he heard several shots fired.

"I just heard all the sirens and saw all the commotion over there and I thought they had it handled. I heard gunshots - like five pops," he said.

The deputy suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital.

A City of Kittitas police officer was shot in one of his legs and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. That officer is in satisfactory condition, according to officials at Harborview.

Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg says the officer's injuries are being further evaluated. The good news, she says, is he is not in the intensive care unit.

The suspect was shot and was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital where the suspect later died.

Identities of the deputy and police officer have not been released.

It's unclear why the suspect failed to stop for police and started firing at authorities.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has asked the Ellensburg Police Department to conduct the investigation.

