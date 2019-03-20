A Kittitas County sheriff's deputy was killed in a shooting Tuesday night following a suspect pursuit. A City of Kittitas police officer was also shot and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The suspect is deceased, according to law enforcement at the scene.

At 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County. The driver failed to stop, and law enforcement started pursuing the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle came to a stop at the end of Pierce Street and the driver got out of the vehicle and fired at a deputy and an officer, who returned fire.

The deputy suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital.

KING

Identities of the law enforcement members have not been released.

It's unclear why the suspect failed to stop for police and started firing at authorities.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has requested for the Ellensburg Police Department to conduct the investigation.

KING 5 reporter Michael Crowe has more coverage from Kittitas County.