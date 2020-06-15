Kittitas County murder suspect arrested after 23-day manhunt

Deputies had been looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a hiker, who had been missing since May 18.

A suspect wanted for the murder of a Kent man has been arrested after a 23-day manhunt.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office had been looking for the suspect, who had disappeared into the town of Liberty after a warrant was issued for his arrest around in late May.

Since the suspect was hiding out nearby, the Department of Natural Resources closed a portion of Teanaway Community Forest to limit the amount of contact he could have had with the public and reduce the public’s risk of being harmed by the fugitive, according to DNR. The suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect was finally spotted on Sunday when a resident was walking in his neighborhood in the Teanaway area when he saw someone inside the house of a neighbor and called 911. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from the US Forest Service and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife surrounded the home and called the suspect out. He complied with their orders and warnings and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was not only wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Ian Eckles, but also other crimes like multiple burglaries, thefts, and possession of stolen vehicles.