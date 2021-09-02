Snowmobiler reported missing after Kittitas County avalanche

Search and rescue crews are in the French Cabin Creek area near Cle Elum searching for a missing person after a report of an avalanche.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Search and rescue crews with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office are searching for a person who has been reported missing after an avalanche in the French Cabin Creek area of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The avalanche was reported near the Knox Creek Trailhead in the French Cabin Creek area, which is near the town of Cle Elum east of Snoqualmie Pass along I-90.

One person who was snowmobiling in the area has been reported missing, according to the Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6, who is assisting search and rescue crews.

Crews are currently working out of the French Cabin Creek Sno-Park, and have asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

"All of our resources are dedicated to this right now," a sheriff's office spokesperson told KING 5.

Search and rescue crews are using thermal images drones to help look for the missing person.

The sheriff's office says avalanche danger has been "very high" in the last few weeks across the western United States.