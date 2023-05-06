7-year-old girl missing near Cathedral Rock trailhead in Kittitas County

The 7-year-old was reported missing near the Cathedral Rock trailhead on Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash — A search is underway for a 7-year-old girl reported missing in Kittitas County.

Kittitas County Search and Rescue responded Sunday to an area near the Cathedral Rock trailhead in the northern Cle Elum River Valley, according to a Facebook post from the Kittitas County Sheriff on Monday.

The girl was part of a large family group and was last seen playing near the foot bridge over the Cle Elum River around noon Sunday.

K9s, drones, 4x4s, and ground searchers were all deployed in the initial search for the girl Sunday. The search is continuing Monday with personnel from King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan and Yakima counties along with Kittitas personnel.

Helicopter support is also being provided by King and Spokane counties.