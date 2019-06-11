KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — They've had glitches like this in the past but Kitsap County residents can't remember one that lasted this long.

Residents are reporting problems opening garage doors, triggering key fobs and experiencing slower internet service.

Port Orchard resident Mitchell Berdinka says it started more than a week ago with slow internet.

“I had to reset the TiVo boxes and eventually everything was working again and about that time we started having an issue with the big garage door,” Berdinka explained.

He's among dozens of people who called companies such as Kitsap Garage Door asking for help. The company uses a tester called an M-18 that confirms if the radio frequencies are working.

The interference is likely tied to temporary activity going on with the Navy in the area. The USS Nimitz, believed to be deploying soon, may be doing some testing.

Naval Base Kitsap says the radio frequencies in question are reserved for Department of Defense use but some garage door opener manufacturers ignore that because they consider it low risk for interference, according to a comment on its Facebook page.

It's frustrating for Berdinka.

“People are getting upset and some people [living with disabilities are] having trouble because it's hard for them.”

Mitchell Berdinka's garage door began working by Tuesday afternoon. He wonders if it will last. He wouldn’t mind some sort of warning when the Navy does its testing.

“They’re probably testing some electronic gear and they have to be broadcasting. But who knows?” Berdinka said.