Kitsap Credit Union is donating $52,000 to 13 local food banks from Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, and Pierce Counties to recognize to the work organizations are doing to help end hunger.

"At Kitsap Credit Union, we understand that there are families in our community that face hunger and food insecurity every day," said Shawn Gilfedder, the president and CEO of Kitsap Credit Union "We are excited for the opportunity to show our gratitude to the remarkable people that have dedicated their lives' work to battle against hunger."

According to the United Way of Kitsap County, 30% of the people they serve are unsure of how they’re going to put food on the table each day. The holiday season is an especially busy time of year for the food banks.

“Volunteer and support wise, this is a very busy time for us, which means that our community needs us even more,” Corporate Engagement Officer from Northwest Harvest Jasmine Bridges said.

Kitsap Credit Union hopes their donation will be a way to celebrate local heroes while providing them the support they need to keep engaging with the community and collecting donations during this busy time of the year.