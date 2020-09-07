Pilot taken to hospital after small plane crashes into Kitsap County backyard

It's unknown what caused the plane to crash, but the FAA says no homes or buildings were hit. It's unknown if there were any other passengers or injuries.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — At least one person was injured when a single-engine plane crashed into a backyard in Kitsap County.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the plane crash in Port Orchard around 3:54 p.m. off of Mullenix Road Wednesday and arrived on scene in five minutes, according to Kitsap County Sheriff's Sgt. Ken Dickinson

When they arrived, deputies saw citizens trying to put out flames in the engine compartment. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire once they arrived.

The pilot had to be extricated from the plane and was sent to a local trauma center.

It’s unknown how many people were on the plane and if there were any additional injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane did not hit any homes when it crashed.

An early investigation shows that the plane took off from nearby Vaughan Ranch Airfield in Port Orchard.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

This is a developing story.