Kitsap County health care facilities are struggling to keep up with requests for shinglesvaccinations this fall in the midst of a national vaccine shortage.

High demand for the Shingrix vaccine has forced manufacturer GSK to limit order sizes, making it difficult for providers to keep the shots in stock, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Shingrix shortage is expected to continue through the remainder of 2018.

"GSK is currently working to make more doses available in the near term for the US market in order to meet the demand for this vaccine," an alert on the manufacturer's website stated.

Orders for the vaccine soared this year after the Centers for Disease Control started recommending Shingrix vaccinations for adults 50 and older. A different shingles vaccination called Zostavax was previously recommended for those 60 and older.

Naval Hospital Bremerton spokesman Doug Stutz said the facility has been getting about 50 calls a day about the Shingrix vaccine. The hospital is doing its best to keep up with demand and expects a new shipment soon, he added.

"Naval Hospital Bremerton is in the same position as all other medical facilities across the nation in regards to providing requests for the new Shingrix shingles vaccination," Stutz said in an email. "The shortage is nationwide."

Peninsula Community Health Services CEO Jennifer Kreidler Moss said her organization hasn't received any Shingrix since it started placing orders last summer.

"We have to rely on retail pharmacies for patients who need it, and ask patients to call around since the supply is unreliable and we don’t know who has it in stock at any given time," Kreidler Moss said.

Kitsap Public Health District recommends patients check with their physicians or reference vaccinefinder.org to find Shingrix vaccination sites.

Shingles (herpes zoster) is a painful, blistering rash that typically forms on the side of the body or face. The rash usually clears up within a month but can lead to lasting nerve pain and vision loss. Nearly one out of three U.S. residents develops shingles in their lifetime and risk increases with age.

Vaccination is the only effective way to prevent shingles, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Shingrix, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017, is administered in two shots, two to five months apart.

For more information, go to cdc.gov/shingles.

