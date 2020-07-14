Kirkland's Juanita High School will drop 'Rebels' as mascot after years of debate

The Lake Washington School District Superintendent announced Monday that Juanita High School will immediately drop the "Rebels" as their mascot.

Editor's note: Video aired in June 2020 before the mascot change was announced

Lake Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jon Holeman announced Monday that Kirkland's Juanita High School will remove the "Rebels" as their mascot.

He said after researching and holding conversations with students, parents and administrators, Holeman concluded that the "Rebels" as a mascot did not align with the policies and values of the district.

The district will implement the change immediately.

Holeman said a mascot should unite a student body and the association of "Rebels" as a mascot does not do that. He said a new mascot that aligns with the school's policies and values will be decided by student vote, after administrators approve the choices.

A student created a petition to change the school mascot in 2017, collecting hundreds of signatures.

The petition said the mascot and its logo are a “slightly modified iteration of the Confederate flag.” It went on to say that other schools across the nation decided to change their “Rebel” mascot in light of its historical connotations and they believe Juanita should do the same.

Juanita High School's current logo did not currently use Confederate imagery, but students in the past have used the Confederate flag at games.

The mascot was not changed after the 2017 petition and a renewed push was made this year by current and former students

“The Black community at our high school was was not heard,” said Jadyn Muralt, a recent graduate of the school.

Muralt went on to say, “I have friends who voted against changing the Rebel mascot who are now like, 'I had no idea how horrible this was.'"