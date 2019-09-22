KIRKLAND, Wash — Some Kirkland residents are upset after someone messed up the grass in a field at Big Finn Hill Park. Neighbors woke up Saturday to find a field with swirling tire tracks all over the place.

“It's just vandalism. It's awful, and I don't know what the reason is to do this, destroying property?" said longtime resident Margie Collins-Twiford.

It appears someone drove a truck or car on an upper field at the park, cutting grooves into the grass. Collins-Twiford said something similar happened at a nearby school field a few years ago.

“Here we go again. It's senseless and it's just sad," she said.

Rob Price brought his sons out to see the damage and to see if he could help.

“Some kids did mess up, and they did what they did, but it hurt a lot of other people's feelings and kind of affected us all in a place that people like to play,” Price explained.

Price does groundskeeping work and left a message with the Parks Department offering to try and fix what happened. His sons play baseball on the field, and he remembers playing on the field as a kid. Park believes with a little work, and without any more midnight escapades, the grass can be restored before winter.

"I think it can be fixed here real soon, like four to six weeks," Parks said.

The King County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that nobody filed a police report but it will investigate if there is a complaint.