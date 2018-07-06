Students at Juanita High School in Kirkland could literally change the face of their school depending on a vote taking place Thursday morning.

Nine months ago, a student at the school created a change.org petition to change their current “Rebels” mascot and logo to something else. The petition says the mascot and its logo are a “slightly modified iteration of the Confederate flag.” It goes on to say that other schools across the nation have decided to change their “Rebel” mascot in light of its historical connotations and believe Juanita should do the same.

That petition was presented to the Lake Washington School District Board during a May 21 meeting where the board approved their request to vote.

Shannon Parthemer, a spokesperson for the school district, said the vote will be confidential, and more than 10 percent of the current student body signed the petition to change the mascot. In all, around 700 people signed the online petition.

There is another petition that does not want the change. That one has over 1,000 signatures.

Thursday's vote will be majority based. The results will be announced at the end of the school day on Friday. If a majority of the student body approves the change, they will initiate the process of changing the mascot and logo.

