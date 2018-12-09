An early morning fire in Kirkland caused significant damage to 10 businesses inside a strip mall at the intersection of NE 85th Street and 128th Avenue NE.

The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to fire officials at the scene. The fire appears to have started near a dry cleaning business at the lot.

A pawn shop, paint store and yoga studio are just a few of the 10 businesses with damage; the extent of which is not yet known.

Residents from a nearby apartment complex evacuated because of excessive smoke.

More than 50 firefighters from multiple departments responded to help extinguish the fire. By 6 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

