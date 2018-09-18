After a fire tore through 10 businesses at a Kirkland strip mall early Wednesday morning, kindness is helping one of them rebuild.

Decks and Spas has been an Eastside business for 23 years, but it was destroyed in the early morning, 3-alarm fire.

Dan Barghelame and his father Si own the store. On Monday they were back to the site of the fire, which the cause of is still under investigation.

"It's surreal to see it this way," said Dan.

Right after it happened, loyal customer Rachel Harnasch-McCoy created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Barghelame family and their store.

"Knowing these people are just such amazing people, you just want to do something and do it fast," Harnasch-McCoy said.

Rachel said she was inspired by their kindness to her. A few years ago, when her mother died and she was having a hard time, Harnasch-McCoy went into Decks and Spas thinking a hot tub could cheer her up.

She talked to Si about the hard time she was going through and walked up, seeing that a hot tub was too expensive at the time. The next day, Si called with a deal for one she can afford.

"I think he just knew I needed something kind in my life. I never forgot that," said Rachel.

So far, the campaign has raised $10,000 in four days with a $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe page breaks down what the money would go towards, like compensation for the business' 15 employees, rent, replacing lost stock, and building a new showroom.

According to the campaign, the store's insurance would only cover a third of the costs to bring the business back.

The family says the support has been overwhelming.

"It's really inspiring. We are so grateful, and it means the world to me," said Dan.

"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."

