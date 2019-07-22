KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland is working to strengthen the its sustainability efforts and establish new goals.

By the year 2050, it is estimated that 70 percent of the world's population will live in urban environments so many cities like Kirkland are preparing.

The effort began with a forum in June. That's when the city realized residents could help Kirkland with its efforts.

Now, city leaders are asking that residents attend various focus groups to discuss topics such as the environment, transportation, land-use, recycling, energy and emissions, and more.

"What we are hearing from the community is ... how can we go faster? How can we be bolder? How can we do more?" said Jay Arnold, Kirkland's deputy mayor.

The city will use the feedback as it updates the Sustainability Master Plan.

"Kirkland has really been in a leadership position [with] what we've done around green building, around recycling, around trees, but we know that we have more to do and so that's why we are looking for input from the community for the next big set of things to do," Arnold said.

The focus groups will start on July 23 as leaders focus on making outreach a priority.

If you are interested in registering to be a part of one of these groups, you can register online.