How Kirkland hired a full staff of lifeguards amid national shortage

A city spokesperson said competitive wages and the opportunity to rise up the ranks are reasons why all 90 of their lifeguarding positions are filled.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland accomplished something that many cities across the country are struggling to do: hire a full staff of lifeguards for the summer that will help keep beaches and pools open and safe.



There's no shortage of summer fun, but there has been a shortage of lifeguards to monitor beaches and pools throughout western Washington leading to closures like in Seattle, where three of nine guarded beaches will not open this summer.

"A lot of work goes into it, it's not just something we turn on the switch and have lifeguards show up," said John Lloyd, the deputy director of Kirkland’s Parks & Community Services.

Lloyd said thankfully the city's three swimming beaches and pool will be open and fully staffed with 90 lifeguards this summer.

"We need that many to staff all four areas at the same time, they're all open seven days a week throughout the day and at various times, hours," said Lloyd.

He believes the reason behind the city's success in hiring and retaining lifeguards is the opportunity to rise through the ranks and the competitive wages the city offers compared to other summer jobs, ranging from $18.50 to $28 an hour.

"We're not trying to be the top position out there, but we're certainly not trying to be the bottom position either,” said Lloyd. “So, we try to find that happy medium that works within our budget but is also attractive to get those guards to apply for the position."

Families visiting Juanita Beach on Monday told KING 5 they feel much more comfortable soaking up what these beaches have to offer throughout the summer with lifeguards on duty.

"Big thanks to the City of Kirkland for getting that together,” said Ryan Camden. “When you hear as a parent there's a lifeguard shortage, you know that's nerve-wracking, that's something that you look at. We probably wouldn't go to a beach if there wasn't a lifeguard, so, we'll come back here just because of that."