Kingston family continues to seek justice for son killed more than a year ago

Dustyn Hunt, 21, was shot and killed while at his girlfriend's house in 2019. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office knows who did it, but has yet to charge anyone.

They said they’re still looking into the evidence, but Hunt’s mother says she’s heard that same answer for a year.

“He kind of had this aura about him that was just golden,” said Hunt's mother, Lisa Ledbetter.

Hunt was a musician, artist, and just 21-years-old when he died.

“He was very passionate about his music. Very artistic, nice, caring, loving, compassionate,” Ledbetter explained.

On February 25, 2019, Hunt was with his girlfriend, Lauryn Heller, at her house in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Snohomish County.

Her father said Hunt needed to leave by 10:30 p.m. that night, but instead, Heller hid him under her bed so he didn't have to leave.

When her father found out, witnesses said he confronted Hunt with a gun. According to Heller, there was a struggle and the gun went off and Hunt was killed.

Shortly after the incident, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s spokesperson said it was unclear whether the shooting was an accident or intentional.

In August of 2019 Hunt’s loved ones held a protest outside the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asking for charges in the case.

“Then six months turned into a year, and they’d make excuses every time we’d call, like ‘the labs haven’t been sent back,’ or, ‘oh this came up, or that came up.’ It’s just, I don’t know, it’s been almost a year and a half now,” Ledbetter said.

After George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and the protests that followed, Hunt’s friends and family joined local protests demanding answers for why the white man who shot him has not been charged in this death.

They set up a Facebook page called, “Justice for Dustyn Coalition,” where updates and information are posted. Now, over 10,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for justice.

Ledbetter said she has hopes for what is to come.

“That his case gets to go to trial. That people will listen,” she said. “I feel like they are just taking their time trying to hope that we forget about it, that it just gets forgotten but there’s a lot of people that care about Dustyn and this really affected a lot of people and we’re not going to forget.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office declined an on-camera interview for this story, but they provided a statement to KING 5 about the status of Hunt’s case: