SEATTLE — The King County Library System is spending $1 million a year on printing and copy services.

According to the Director of Community Relations and Marketing, in 2017, more than 15 million black and white copies, and 2.5 million color copies were made.

That went up last year, with over 18 million black and white copies and 3 million color copies made.

King County has one of the few library systems that still offers free printing and copying services.

Right now, patrons can print up to 75 free black and white copies per week.

“Those millions and millions of copies-- that’s a lot of trees right? And we know that people here in the Northwest really care about the environment," said Julie Acteson, the Director of Community Relations and Marketing for King County Library Systems.

That number you're allowed to print will soon change as the system works to reduce costs and paper usage.

“With spending a million dollars each year on just the printing, we have to be financially responsible and meet the needs of our patrons,” said Acteson.

Kiosks are currently being placed at the system’s 49 public libraries. Patrons will be able to pay fines and pay to print more than 75 free copies.

Once the kiosks are fully operational at all library branches, the library system will work toward reducing the amount of free black and white copies from 75 to 10-pages per week.

That change is expected to happen in 2020.