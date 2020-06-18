King, Pierce counties declare racism a public health crisis

The Board of Health departments for King and Pierce counties declared racism a public health crisis.

The Board of Health departments in King and Pierce counties have declared racism a public health crisis.

King County's official resolution says, "Racism harms every person in our society and is the root cause of poverty and economic inequality."

The declaration means more resources for community organizations to address racial biases.

"Recent killings of Manuel Ellis, George Floyd, and others have prompted leaders to re-examine policies and practices that increase disparities linked solely to race," Pierce County health officials said about their commitment to dismantle racism.

“Board members also recognized racism is interwoven into the social, economic, and environmental factors that make us healthy and affect some in our communities, especially Black/African Americans, more than others,” said Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, Director of Health for Tacoma-Pierce County.