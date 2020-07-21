King County workers hold rally against racism on the job

The rally took place outside the offices of King County Executive Dow Constantine. The county's transit workers have previously protested racism in their workplace.

SEATTLE — On Monday afternoon, King County employees protested the racism they say they have seen in the workplace. The protest happened not far from King County Executive Dow Constantine's office.

Dozens of people gathered at 5th and Jefferson for the Picket and Rally to "Root Out Racism at King County & Beyond," which was coordinated by the Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity.

About seven weeks ago at Metro's South Base Complex, a Black figurine was placed on a flagpole, near what resembled a noose. The workers say it's just one of the latest incidents of racism in the workplace.

"Dow Constantine, the buck stops with you. You had an obligation to get to the bottom of this. If you were truly committed to combatting the racism and discrimination that who acknowledge exists, why haven't we heard from you," organizer Cheryl Jones wrote in a statement.

Additionally, organizers say they demand immediate action on the following:

Stop racist threats and harassment at King County worksites

Restitution for all who have filed complaints on racism without satisfactory resolution; affirmative action

Affirmative action in hiring, training, promotion. End nepotism

Healthy worksites and PPE for frontline workers

Stop budgets cuts, lay-offs and austerity at city, county and state levels

Stop union-busting, honor workers' rights