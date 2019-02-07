Editor's note: The above video is from a story that originally aired in September 2018.
Commuters who frequently take the King County Water Taxi will have to find a new mode of transportation later this month, at least temporarily.
Work is wrapping up on a years-long construction project for a new Passenger Only Facility. The facility will serve the Water Taxi and the Kitsap Fast Ferry.
In order to get the new terminal ready for passengers, there will be no Water Taxi or Fast Ferry services starting Monday, July 22 through Sunday, July 28.
Services will resume on Monday, July 29 for passengers heading to or from Vashon Island, West Seattle, Bremerton and Kingtson.
Passengers will board the new terminal at Pier 50 instead of Pier 52.
Getting around while the Water Taxi is suspended:
- Buses:
- Metro’s RapidRide C Line and routes 21, 37, 55, 56, 57, 120 and 125 connect West Seattle to downtown Seattle.
- Route 116 connects the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal to downtown Seattle during weekday peak commuting hours.
- Routes 118 and 119 connect Vashon Island, the Vashon Ferry Terminal and West Seattle to downtown Seattle.
- Route 128 connects the Admiral District, Morgan Junction, High Point, Delridge, South Seattle College and White Center areas with the West Seattle Junction.
- Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate on their regular schedules during the closure, connecting West Seattle riders to the West Seattle Junction and Alki Beach.
- Link light rail:
- Metro Route 50 connects West Seattle to Link light rail at SODO Station.
- Ride2 West Seattle
- Ride2 West Seattle is a new on-demand service for people who live or work in West Seattle. It provides rides to and from Metro buses at the Alaska Junction.