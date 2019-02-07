Editor's note: The above video is from a story that originally aired in September 2018.

Commuters who frequently take the King County Water Taxi will have to find a new mode of transportation later this month, at least temporarily.

Work is wrapping up on a years-long construction project for a new Passenger Only Facility. The facility will serve the Water Taxi and the Kitsap Fast Ferry.

In order to get the new terminal ready for passengers, there will be no Water Taxi or Fast Ferry services starting Monday, July 22 through Sunday, July 28.

Services will resume on Monday, July 29 for passengers heading to or from Vashon Island, West Seattle, Bremerton and Kingtson.

Passengers will board the new terminal at Pier 50 instead of Pier 52.

Getting around while the Water Taxi is suspended: