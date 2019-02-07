Editor's note: The above video is from a story that originally aired in September 2018.

Commuters who take the King County Water Taxi no longer have to worry about finding a temporary mode of transportation, at least for now.

Earlier this month, King County announced that it would be stopping water taxi services from July 22 to July 28 to get a new passenger-only facility ready.

However, the county recently announced that the services at Pier 52 would continue as normal during those dates.

A new temporary suspension date will be announced soon.

