Commuters who take the King County Water Taxi no longer have to worry about finding a temporary mode of transportation, at least for now.
Earlier this month, King County announced that it would be stopping water taxi services from July 22 to July 28 to get a new passenger-only facility ready.
However, the county recently announced that the services at Pier 52 would continue as normal during those dates.
A new temporary suspension date will be announced soon.
Getting around when the Water Taxi is suspended:
- Buses:
- Metro’s RapidRide C Line and routes 21, 37, 55, 56, 57, 120 and 125 connect West Seattle to downtown Seattle.
- Route 116 connects the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal to downtown Seattle during weekday peak commuting hours.
- Routes 118 and 119 connect Vashon Island, the Vashon Ferry Terminal and West Seattle to downtown Seattle.
- Route 128 connects the Admiral District, Morgan Junction, High Point, Delridge, South Seattle College and White Center areas with the West Seattle Junction.
- Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate on their regular schedules during the closure, connecting West Seattle riders to the West Seattle Junction and Alki Beach.
- Link light rail:
- Metro Route 50 connects West Seattle to Link light rail at SODO Station.
- Ride2 West Seattle
- Ride2 West Seattle is a new on-demand service for people who live or work in West Seattle. It provides rides to and from Metro buses at the Alaska Junction.