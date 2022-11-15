King County to vote on final 2023-24 budget proposal

Public safety and transportation are among the focuses of the $16.4 billion budget proposal.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is set to vote Tuesday on its $16.4 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The proposal, which includes significant investments into public safety, is expected to pass.

The county's budget proposal also includes $220 million to put the Metro system on track for zero-emission transit by 2035.

King County Executive Dow Constantine's new two-year, $55 million public safety plan includes funding to create a new KCSO unit to reduce gun violence and hire more detectives and plans to equip the KCSO deputies with body cameras.

The plan also includes funding for 50 extra Metro Transit security guards, which would bring the total to 140.

In addition, the plan also aims to hire 100 more corrections officers at the county's adult and juvenile detention departments. Along with staffing, there will be investments in behavioral health programs, restoring jail services and looking into jail alternatives in Seattle.

King County Council amendments to Constantine's original proposal include a $35 million Equitable Recovery Initiative, aimed at funding supportive housing, homelessness support, and behavioral health and economic recovery.

Youth programs in detention centers also will get $950,000 for behavioral health, skill-building and safety-enhancing services and staffing for juveniles in detention under another amendment.

Metro stands to get an additional $3.6 million to "serve riders now, improve rider experience, clean transit centers, enhance community safety and expand neighborhood engagement."

Affordable housing near transit centers will get $166 million for supportive housing operations and crisis response efforts to homelessness.