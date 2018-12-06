To the untrained 7-year old, the lifeless crab at Seahurst Park in Burien on Monday may have appeared to be asleep.

"If you touch the crab and it doesn't move, it's definitely dead," Jaxson Jordson said.

Jordson is learning how to be a beach hero. He's studying low tide species, seeing up close what he reads about in class.

"I learned about if you turn it over and then you touch it and it's not moving then it's dead. If you smell it, it's going to smell disgusting because it's dead," he said.

The Beach Heroes program is run by the Environmental Science Center. It gives little kids the chance to learn from big kids like Adrian Brown and Travis Lemke.

"To see a kid get excited about it kind of reminds me of when I was a little kid I'd come down here and flip over rocks and pick up sand dollars and just look around," Lemke said. "If we were to just forget about it and not teach the kids about it, people are going to grow up not even caring about what's on the beach."

The Beach Heroes program pairs younger students with high school students to learn natural resources and why they're so important.

"It might spark a career change in them," Brown said.

More than 1,000 South King County students have become Beach Heroes this year.

© 2018 KING