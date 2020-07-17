King County Superior Court to resume holding jury trials

The court hasn’t had a jury trial since March, and in an announcement Thursday it said there’s a backlog of 800 criminal trials and “countless” civil trials.

SEATTLE — King County Superior Court says it’s ready to resume jury trials this month, but in a drastically altered format, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the key changes is that the Meydenbauer Center, an event space and theater in Bellevue, has been enlisted as a temporary courthouse to provide more space for social distancing.

Court spokeswoman Amy Roe wrote that jurors will no longer report for jury duty in groups, but will complete an orientation and answer case-specific questionnaires online.