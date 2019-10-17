King County has filed a lawsuit against JUUL Labs, the largest e-cigarette company in the nation.

The lawsuit claims that 90% of tobacco and nicotine violations in Seattle Public Schools during the 2017-2018 school year were for vaping — and more than 60% of those violations were for JUUL use specifically.

King County says JUUL fueled the vaping public health crisis. JUUL has come under fire for specifically marketing to minors with its fruity flavors and advertisements.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service and the Navy Exchange have stopped selling vape-related products. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,299 lung injury cases and 26 deaths are related to e-cigarettes or vaping products.

On Wednesday, members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce heard from health experts and parents in Washington D.C. about legislation that would change the federal law when it comes to the sale and marketing of tobacco products.

