MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A Maple Valley smoke shop manager has been arrested for allegedly selling narcotics and alcohol to underage customers.

During a two-month investigation, undercover detectives were able to purchase prescription pills, marijuana, heroin, and cocaine from the Cigar Land Smoke Shop manager.

When detectives executed a search warrant at the business, they found more narcotics, including cocaine and ecstasy. They also found marijuana and edible products.

Cigar Land Smoke Shop is not legally licensed to sell marijuana.

At the time of the manager's arrest on Friday, three underage kids were in the store attempting to buy tobacco products from him. Detectives said the kids were heard discussing prices for harder drugs with the employee.

The state Liquor Control Board shut down store operations.

The 29-year-old manager has been charged with multiple counts of felony narcotics violations.

