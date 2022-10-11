Oversight agency takes issue with some King County body cam policies

The county approved a new body-worn camera policy, however, King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight said it can't fully support it.

SEATTLE — The King County Council unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreement between the county and the King County Police Officer’s Guild.

The county said the agreement will deploy body-worn cameras, ensure cooperation with the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) and increase salaries to ensure the Sheriff’s office can recruit and retain deputies.

The agreement includes a new policy regarding body-worn cameras. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) plans to begin training and deployment of the cameras in the first quarter of 2023.

“The public has been clear in their call for more independent oversight of law enforcement," said King County Councilmember Doug Upthegrove in a release. "It is an issue of accountability and we are delivering results."

However, in a letter sent to the council on Wednesday, OLEO said it believes the body camera policy is insufficient.

“We worked with the (KCSO)," said Tamer Abouzeid, OLEO director. "They asked for recommendations. They accepted many of our recommendations. It was a very collaborative process. At the end of the day there were a couple of things that were deal breakers for us that we said we can't support the policy fully because of those few issues."

In the letter, OLEO highlighted two issues it has with the policy. The OLEO asked that, in incidents involving serious use of force, incidents where a community member alleges they have been injured or incidents where a community member files a complaint against a deputy, officers are not allowed to view recordings until they have been interviewed. For less serious incidents, OLEO asked that officers give a statement before they are allowed to view body-worn footage.

“In either case, after a deputy is interviewed or, in the case of minor complaints, submits a statement, they may view recordings and, if they wish, append or amend their statement," the letter stated.

OLEO also took issue with provisions that give deputies discretion on whether or not to activate their body-worn cameras, for example “(w)hen there is an articulable exigent circumstance that would justify a (deputy’s) decision to record or not record.”

OLEO said the exceptions are "too expansive and ambiguous, severely undermining other provisions requiring recording."

OLEO played no role in negotiating the bargaining agreement. Abouzeid acknowledged it's easy to criticize a policy when his office doesn’t have to consider cost and negotiations.

In a two-year safety plan introduced earlier this year, County Executive Dow Constantine proposed $5 million to equip the KCSO deputies with body cameras.

OLEO supports the adoption of body-worn cameras but said it will continue to advocate for improvement in the policy.

