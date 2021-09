SHORELINE, Wash. — A 12-year-old last seen in Shoreline has gone missing, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find Natalia Jordan, who was last seen at the Shoreline McDonalds at 15200 Aurora Ave. N., according to KCSO. She was last seen wearing a plaid sweater and orange Ugg flip-flops.