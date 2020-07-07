King County Sheriff's detective on leave over Facebook posts about Seattle protesters

Detective Mike Brown is on leave after the King County Sheriff's Office started an investigation on posts that appeared to mock protesters who were struck by a car.

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff's Office said Monday it has placed a detective on leave as it investigates Facebook posts that ridiculed protesters who were struck by a car on a closed freeway over the weekend.

Detective Mike Brown has been with the sheriff's office for more than four decades. The King County Sheriff's Office said it was notified of the posts — including one that reportedly said "All lives splatter" — on Sunday and forwarded the matter to its internal investigations unit for an expedited review.