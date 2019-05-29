King County health officials have identified the first measles case this month that was likely contracted through an earlier case in a public place.

A King County man in his 40’s was likely exposed to the measles at the Sammamish restaurant Hops n Drops on May 9, Seattle & King County Public Health announced Wednesday. He is the ninth measles case in Washington this month.

Health officials do not believe the restaurant is still at risk of the measles.

Before he was diagnosed, the man was treated at MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Issaquah and potentially exposed the public there. The window of possible exposure was Saturday from 8 – 11:30 a.m.

MultiCare will notify patients and families who may have been exposed.

Of the nine measles cases in Washington this month, six were in King County, two were in Pierce County, and one was in Snohomish County. Most recently a six-month-old baby in King County came down with measles after she was exposed to someone who was contagious in her home.

Measles is highly contagious and causes fever, rash, cough, and watery eyes. Symptoms can begin seven to 21 days after exposure, and is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after it ends.

The disease can be prevented with the MMR vaccine. In two doses, the vaccine is over 95 percent effective at preventing measles.

