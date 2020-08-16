King County launches e-scooter share pilot in White Center Monday

The pilot program brings electric scooters to the North Highline Urban Unincorporated Area, including White Center.

Ready to scoot through parts of King County? On Monday, an electric scooter share program launches in the North Highline Urban Unincorporated Area, which includes White Center.

The one-year pilot program lets "anyone access a scooter using a smartphone app, ride to their destination, and leave the scooter in an appropriate location," according to King County.

The e-scooters are powered by Lime, which has tested bike and car share programs in Seattle in the past.

King County Councilmember Joe McDermott sponsored the legislation. He said in a statement, "This pilot project will allow King County to learn how best to facilitate safe, reliable, affordable and accessible mobility options for everyone, and I look forward to throwing on my mask and a helmet and participating in the coming year.”

Helmets are required, but not provided, and all riders are encouraged to wear a mask outdoors.

Lime officials said it will launch dozens of scooters in the area Monday, with pricing at $1 to unlock and $0.36 a minute to ride.

Anyone already enrolled in a city, state or federal low-income program can access the scooters for $0.50 unlock and $0.07 a minute once they successfully apply for the Lime Access program, officials said.