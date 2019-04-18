The King County Regional Policy Committee moved a controversial landfill expansion forward Wednesday, paving the way for final approval next week.

But, it comes with stronger language after neighbors complained about yet another expansion of the Cedar Hills landfill.

“I believe the landfill hat this point has outlived its usefulness,” said Dave Vogel, who lives near the Maple Valley facility. He testified Wednesday that eagles, which prey on the dump, have dropped blood bags, bones and other garbage in his backyard.

The County’s solid waste department has claimed the landfill is at capacity.

However, neighbors suggested the smell and environmental impacts have overwhelmed the area. They pushed the King County Council to add amendments which include additional buffers, a bird management plan and a study for a long-term replacement.

The Committee vote sends the issue to the full King County Council on April 24.

