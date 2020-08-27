King County judge orders Vancouver-based air duct companies, owner to pay $10M for robocalls

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit alleging the companies made over 13 million robocalls from 2017 to 2019, calling some people more than 100 times.

SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered the owner of two air-duct-cleaning companies to pay $10 million over deceptive advertisements and robocalls following a lawsuit by Washington state.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleged that the Vancouver, Washington-based companies DLM Services and US Air Ducts and Sky Builders made over 13 million robocalls within the state from 2017 to 2019, calling some residents more than 100 times.

Oregon's Attorney General filed a similar lawsuit against the same companies.

Judge Susan Craighead ruled in May that the companies and their owner, Rami Mornel, had violated the Consumer Protection Act, including by posting fake Google reviews, and on Wednesday she ordered them to pay $10 million.